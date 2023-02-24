Friday FotoTobi Hughes·24th February 2023Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Maria Madalena De Ponte Filipe Jardim for these photos taken from Porto Moniz of the Sahara dust in the sky. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related