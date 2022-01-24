MADEIRA REGISTERS ANOTHER 1,196 NEW CASES OF COVID-19

Today, 1,196 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are reported in RAM. There are 18 imported cases and 1,178 cases of local transmission.

There are also today another 2,039 recovered cases to report, out of a total of 4,7013 recovered cases since the pandemic.

There are 10,877 active cases, of which 244 are imported cases and 10,633 are locally transmitted.

Regarding their isolation, 81 people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, five of which are in Intensive Care. Another 33 people are self-isolating in a dedicated hotel unit, with the rest staying in their own accommodation.

There was also 1 death to report if a 92 year old women.

Like this: Like Loading...