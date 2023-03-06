WEATHER: IPMA PREDICTS PERIODS OF RAIN FOR THE ENTIRE REGION

Today, the Region’s sky will be generally very cloudy, with periods of rain expected, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere.

The wind will blow light to moderate (10 to 30 km/h) from the southwest, blowing moderate to strong (30 to 45 km/h) in the highlands.

A small rise in the minimum temperature is still expected.

For the Funchal region, the sky will also generally be very cloudy and there will be periods of rain. The wind will be light to moderate (10 to 25 km/h) from the southwest and, like the rest of the region, a slight rise in the minimum temperature is expected in Funchal.

Sea State, on the north coast, will have northwest waves 1.5 to 2.5 meters, increasing to 2 to 3 meters. On the south coast, the waves will be from the southwest with 1.5 to 2.5 meters. The sea water temperature will be 18/19ºC.

