Cable Cars Revenue is 12.8 million euros

In 2022, 1.1 million tickets were sold to users of the Region’s cable cars (+110.5% compared to 2021; +13.9% compared to 2019), 92.9% of which for adults, 4.8 % for children and the remaining 2.3% for other types of users (eg farmers, residents, students, etc.).

In the same year, total revenues amounted to 12.8 million euros, corresponding to a growth of 147.8% compared to 2021 (+20.6% compared to 2019).