Microbiological contamination dictates that bathing at Doca do Cavacas is inadvisable until Monday.

As part of the regular control of the quality of bathing water in the Region, carried out by the Regional Secretariat for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, through the Regional Directorate of Environment, the occurrence of microbiological contamination was identified at Poças do Gomes beach – Doca do Cavacas , whose parameters are above the limits defined by law, so this beach will not be recommended until next Monday, when the result of the new samples collected is known.

The Regional Secretariat for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change has already informed the Municipality of Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira