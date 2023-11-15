ITALIAN PARACHUTED FROM A BRIDGE IN MADEIRA

Italian Gabriele Berardi, known as Cassim Kiba in the world of extreme sports, even completed a parachute jump from a bridge in the west of Madeira.

The Italian, who has been publishing jumps from different corners of the planet, was recently in Madeira and his adventure ended up getting off to a bad start…

The first attempt by the Italian, born in Rome, ended up being defeated by the intervention of a PSP patrol. In the first video, we see the parachutist running away from the police officers.

Later, the individual returned to the bridge with a friend and both ended up completing the planned jumps, regardless of not having requested the necessary authorization to do so.

From Jornal Madeira

