Cassim Kiba, known for his radical feats, once again shared a video on social media at the precise moment he was preparing to parachute from the Ribeira Funda bridge, in Prazeres.

The attempt by the Italian, born in Rome, would end up being thwarted by the intervention of a PSP patrol.

In the video it is possible to see the individual trying to escape from the police officers.

