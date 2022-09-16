Colombo Festival in Porto Santo with 95% hotel occupancy

Porto Santo hosts the 23rd edition of the Colombo Festival on the 22nd, 23rd, 24th and 25th of September. The program of the initiative was presented this afternoon by the regional secretary of Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, at Forte de São Tiago.

This year’s edition begins on September 22nd with the recreation of the landing of Christopher Columbus on the Nau de Santa Maria and extends over the four days to various areas such as Praça do Barqueiro, Alameda Dom Henrique, Largo do Pelourinho and ascent from the pier to the city centre, with the aim of attracting and expanding the experience and interaction of visitors.

The entertainment will be active throughout the festival and also includes performances with walkers, jesters, fire juggling, dance and music shows from the 16th century and a parade of 20 horses along the pier. Twelve performances will be performed by regional artists, such as Elisa, on two different stages, one in Largo do Pelourinho and the other in Praça do Barqueiro.

This year’s Colombo Festival has 300 participants and is synonymous with an investment of 179,500 euros. According to Eduardo Jesus, the hotel offer is assured and, at the moment, has an occupancy rate of 95%, eleven points higher when compared to 2019. Porto Santo currently has 4,150 beds and 12 hotel units.

