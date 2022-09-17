Yellow alert for rain in mountain zones.

Madeira is this Saturday under yellow warning due to the forecast of rain. According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), the warning was issued for mountainous regions and is in effect between 12 pm and 6 pm today.

Periods of rain or showers are foreseen, sometimes heavy, and may be accompanied by thunderstorms.

The weather is looking pretty unsettled for the next week, but living here we know it will be much better than the forecast shows. If you are coming next week, expect good dry spells and sun at times.

