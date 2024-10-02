Student who attacked classmate at Ribeira Brava school suspended

The student who attacked a classmate yesterday at the Padre Manuel Álvares Basic and Secondary School has been preventively suspended, as reported by the newspaper. News that has since been replicated in other forums and in the media.

According to JM, from a source at the management of this educational institution, the guardians of both students have already been called to the school.

Disciplinary proceedings were opened to investigate the situation that left the school community in shock, as reported by JM, here .

The attacked student, according to the same source, should return to classes tomorrow.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...