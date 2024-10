The fire that was raging in the high areas of the municipality of Ribeira Brava, in Furna and Apresentação, has been declared extinguished, confirmed to DIÁRIO Paulo Andrade, Councillor for Civil Protection at Ribeira Brava Municipal Council.

According to information, the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and Calheta Volunteer Firefighters will be demobilized.

The Mixed Firefighters from Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol will remain on site on surveillance.

From Diário Notícias

