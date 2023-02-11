A sensor failure forced Lobo Marinho to slow down towards Porto Santo

An alert given by a sensor on a machine on Lobo Marinho forced the ship to slow down towards Porto Santo this morning. The teams on board the ship were analyzing the reason for the alert, but did not find any problem, so the journey to the golden island was resumed. The fault will be in the sensor.

According to Carlos Perdigão Santos, Lobo Marinho “never stopped”, having only slowed down for safety, protecting itself from the waves that were stronger off Machico, which could have given the feeling that it would reverse course.

The executive director of Porto Santo Line reveals that, as no problem has been detected, it is estimated that the ship will soon arrive in Porto Santo, despite the delay. The return trip to Funchal, around 7 pm, continues unchanged.

Asked about a breakdown after a long period of downtime for maintenance, he explained to DIÁRIO that this type of breakdown is only detectable when they happen. “If the sensor is working normally during maintenance, it is not expected that there is a fault. It is only replaced if it actually fails”, explains Carlos Perdigão Santos.

According to the Marine Traffic website, the Lobo Marinho left the port of Funchal with a slight delay, at 8:10 am, and at 8:50 am it slowed down considerably off Machico, at which time the sensor malfunction alert was given. At 9:40 am she again followed the route to the golden island.

The ship currently approximately half an hour away from Porto Santo’s port of call at 11am.

