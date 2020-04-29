On the day when World Dance Day is celebrated and in times when there is a need to find alternatives to ease the restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Ponta do Sol Folklore Group decided to celebrate the date differently, highlighting Madeira’s bailinho.

“Because we can’t all be together physically to dance a little bit, we all come together in a video, with the aim of showing what unites us, the dance and our traditions, we may not have rehearsals or performances, but we continue to defend our traditions, dancing in a genuine way, each one in the way they know best, because bailinho is like that ”, wrote the Group on its official Facebook page.

Watch the video here: