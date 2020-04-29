So Many Roof Top Terraces on Madeira, and when times are better I want to explore a lot more, from hotels to public buildings and restaurants, and see views from a different angle.
Allegro Hotel in the lido area is one of the oldest hotels in this area, and a few years ago had a complete refurbishment, and now is an adult-only hotel.
Madeira hosts the Allegro Madeira **** – Adults only (a member of the Barceló Hotel Group, recently renovated), a modern hotel that allows you to enjoy the panoramic view of the ocean, the best of gastronomy location and a privileged location just minutes from the center of Funchal and the Lido area.
The guest will have the possibility to contemplate the charm of this destination from the Rooftop Bar 360 of the Allegro Madeira hotel, where he can enjoy a colorful cocktail, a refreshing natural juice or a delicious aperitif. With a gym and Wellness Center, the hotel has everything you need to recharge your batteries after a day of work or a productive tourist day.
For this months competition, The Allegro hotel is offering a Cocktail Allegro for two people, plus a bottle of wine and tapas on their rooftop terrace. So you will be able to relax and unwind and watch the sunset with great ocean views.
