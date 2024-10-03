Tourist couple was swept away by a wave in the Seixal pools

A German couple was swept away by a wave yesterday while they were in the natural pools of Seixal.

The SANAS-Madeira vessel assigned to the Porto Moniz Lifeguard Station was called to the location during the afternoon to rescue the man and woman who were in trouble.

According to a publication made by SANAS-Madeira, the couple ignored the lifeguard’s warnings and were swept away by the sea.

The lifeguard entered the water with the life belt, assisted the swimmers and waited at the site for the arrival of the lifeboat, the SANAS101.

The tourists did not require medical assistance, but were “visibly shaken” and were transported to the Seixal pier.

