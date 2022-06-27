Cloudy sky forecast for Madeira this Monday

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) predicts, for this Monday, in Madeira, skies in general very cloudy, light showers, especially on the north slopes and in the highlands. The wind will be light to moderate (10 to 30 km/hour) from the northeast, sometimes strong (up to 40 km/hour) in the highlands, especially until early morning and late afternoon.

Specifically for the Funchal area, IPMA expects periods of cloudy skies and light winds (less than 15 km/hour).

Regarding the state of the sea, on the North coast we will have waves of 1.5 to 2 meters in height and on the South coast waves of less than 1 meter in height. The temperature of the sea water will be around 21/22ºC.

From Diário Notícias

The week looks pretty much the same with a lot of cloud and periods of rain, especially on the north and far west and east of the island.

I guess the weather will pick up next month, which it seems to have done the last few years with summer really arriving from mid July.

