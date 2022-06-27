Unions are already demonstrating on the streets of Funchal against job insecurity

The manifestation of several union structures in the Region assigned to the CGTP-IN – General Confederation of Portuguese Workers — National Intersindical has already begun, within the scope of the National Struggle day convened by that union confederation.

After a debate that gathered, on Monday morning, at the headquarters of the Union of Workers in the Hotel, Tourism, Restaurants and Similar Services of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, several members of the regional union structures with the secretary general of the CGTP, Isabel Camarinha .

About fifty workers and union delegates participate in the demonstration, which is heading to the Legislative Assembly of Madeira.

Among the demands we have the fight for better wages, referring that the government and employers continue to postpone the answer to workers’ problems, and the covid-19 pandemic and the war should not be used as a pretext for worsening living and working conditions, further increasing the precariousness of work and the exploitation of the working class.

From Diário Notícias

