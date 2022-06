The EasyJet flight that departed from the city of Porto to Madeira, this afternoon, at 18:30h (EJU7587), was cancelled, after the passengers had checked in and found themselves in the boarding gates area of ​​the Sá Carneiro Airport. Affected passengers were instructed to look for information on the company’s website.

Diário Notícias asked EasyJet’s spokesperson for information but has not yet received a response.

From Diário Notícias

