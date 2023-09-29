Friday FotoTobi Hughes·29th September 2023Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Lisa Montti Cotteia Tremura for this photo taken in the week. We went to dinner at Restaurante Miradouro Cruz da Caldeira in Quinta Grande. Took this photo of the waxing gibbous. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related