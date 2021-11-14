Motorcyclist killed on the highway

The 28-year-old man who, late yesterday afternoon, was run over on the highway towards Funchal-Santa Cruz, in the Boa Nova area, has died.

The motorcyclist did not resist the serious injuries and died this afternoon at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

As the Diario reported, the man felt ill and stopped his motorcycle on the side of the road to ask for help. At that time, he was run over by a car, dragged several meters and suffered serious injuries.

Assistance to the victim was provided by Firefighters Sapadores of Santa Cruz.

This is the second death on Madeira’s roads within 24 hours. Yesterday afternoon a young man died in a car accident in Funchal.

