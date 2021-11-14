73 New Cases in Madeira The Highest in 9 Months

According to the bulletin issued by the Regional Health Directorate, the Autonomous Region of Madeira registered 73 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

With this update, the number of positive cases accumulated since the start of the pandemic now rises to 12,718. Today’s new cases are 6 imported (3 from Austria, 2 from the UK and 1 from Switzerland) and 67 cases of local transmission.

There are 38 recovered cases to report, and the region now has 407 active cases. 30 people are in hospital, with 5 of those being in Intensive Care.

Madeira now has a cumulative total of 80 deaths associated with covid, after reporting a death this Sunday afternoon.

