A total of 80 have now died with Covid-19

A total of 80 have now died with Covid-19Tobi Hughes·14th November 2021Madeira News The Regional Health Department revealed, this afternoon, through a press release, that today a person with Covid-19 died at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital. The patient was 75 years old, with "associated comorbidities". From Diário Notícias