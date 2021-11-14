A total of 80 have now died with Covid-19

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Regional Health Department revealed, this afternoon, through a press release, that today a person with Covid-19 died at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital. The patient was 75 years old, with “associated comorbidities”.

