Region will exceed 10 million overnight stays in 2023

During the ceremony to award the 23 Tourist Merit medals, which took place this morning at the Santa Clara Convent, in Funchal, the president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, said that the 2023 forecasts for this sector are very positive, even expecting that the number of overnight stays will exceed the 9.8 million established last year.

“Set of experiences and facts” that the governor also made a point of highlighting during the ceremony. “RevPar [revenue per available room] between 2025 and 2022 rose 52.4% in Madeira; total revenue, from 2015 to 2022, rose 60%; and seat revenue, in the same period, rose 72%”, he explained .

For the present and future of this sector, which “is a transversal activity in our society and involves all sectors and all dynamics of the Region”, the government official highlights that the challenge involves sharing revenue and economic growth with professionals in the area. “Otherwise, we have a problem of lack of capacity to recruit professionals. In other words, it is essential that we make an effort to ensure that tourism professionals in our society feel that this increase is shared by everyone”, he highlights.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...