Investigations continue to determine the causes of death of the 26-year-old man, who at dawn since Saturday was found seriously injured on a public road in Caniçal, dying at Hospital Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

As the DIÁRIO reported, everything points to a possible hit-and-run, but so far the driver of the car has not been located.

Residents say they are in shock with what happened and with “this mystery” that shook the parish.

From Diário Notícias

