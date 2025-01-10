Friday FotoTobi Hughes·10th January 2025Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Kim Kloske who sent me this photo of the small fire during the fireworks on New Year’s Eve in Funchal. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related