A good lesson from the lord. Lol

Several vehicles that were parked illegally this morning at the taxi rank in front of the Colégio Church were fined by the PSP this morning.

Most of the owners had parked their cars there with the intention of attending Sunday mass. Some were quick to remove their vehicles, while others were not so lucky and were surprised by the police intervention.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...