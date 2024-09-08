40 thousand students return to school

The news that makes the headlines in the printed edition of DIÁRIO this Sunday, September 8, reports that the 2024/25 academic year that starts tomorrow throughout the Region will mobilize 40 thousand students and 5,800 teachers. The North and Porto Santo register the lowest number of enrollments.

Please note that the CMF is using PSP bonuses to regulate traffic during this return to school period.

Back to traffic chaos in and out of Funchal…

Ponta do Sol with new ring road and five-storey car park.

Today’s big interview features the Mayor of Ponta do Sol. The mayor reveals that she has a project to solve the town’s traffic problem, which includes the construction of a large car park. On the anniversary of the town, Célia Pessegueiro assures that “the lack of response in some sectors of this government is tremendous”.

