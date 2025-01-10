Camacha man missing since yesterday

The Camacha Parish Council shared on its social media the disappearance of a resident, Sérgio Roberto Barreto Rodrigues, 45 years old, who has been missing since yesterday.

According to the publication and information provided by the family, the man left for work at 8 am this Thursday, in a “white Peugeot Partner service van, registration number 35-TO-31. There are records that show him passing on Via Expresso towards Cancela, Caniço.”

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact the family, the Parish Council website or the Public Security Police.

From Diário Notícias

