Redevelopment of the São Vicente Seafront inaugurated tomorrow

I was in Sao Vicente last week, and they have done good work on this street, now with parking only possible one side, with the main parking just before you come down to the sea front. Pavements both sides, and now plenty of space outside the restaurants and bars for table and chairs. Photos below.

The renovation works on the São Vicente Seafront will be inaugurated on Wednesday, October 8th, at 5:00 pm.

According to the City Council, the intervention reinforces the commitment of the São Vicente City Council to the valorization of public spaces and the improvement of the quality of life of the local population and visitors.

The project covered the area between the bridge and Via Expresso, including the construction of a protective wall next to the restaurant area, the implementation of a shared mobility pavement and the requalification of the perpendicular road that connects to the town center, which now has parking, including for buses.

A playground and two paddle tennis courts were also created, integrated into the urban park, providing the municipality with new sports and leisure facilities.

From Funchal Notícias

