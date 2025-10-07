Woman trapped in a tree on a 100-meter cliff in Caldeirão Verde

The rescue of a woman who fell and became trapped in a tree, on a precipice of more than 100 meters, in Levada do Caldeirão Verde, is underway.

From what JM was able to determine, only the tree prevented the woman from falling approximately one hundred meters.

Thirteen Santana Fire Department personnel were deployed to the scene, supported by three vehicles. The helicopter was also called in.

According to JM, firefighters have already reached the victim and will proceed to remove her to a place where aerial transport can be used.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...