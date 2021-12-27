SOLIDARITY DIVE IN PONTA GORDA ON 1 JANUARY

Nature Meetings, an outdoor experience company in Madeira, in partnership with Frente Marfunchal, organizes the first dive of the year in Ponta Gorda. All entries revert in favor of Acreditar, a leading institution for pediatric oncology in Portugal, providing support to children, young people and families.

The dive will take place on January 1, 2022 at the Ponta Gorda Bathing Complex, in Funchal. The entry is worth two euros.

The opening of doors is scheduled for 10:00 am, while the dive takes place at midday.

This year because of the pandemic and the situation in Holland there will not be hats or soup.

The last few years we brought in Unox hats and soup from holland, but they are not doig this monster dive (they have about 10,000 participants) due to covid restictiions up there.

Entry to the event is 2 euros and I have told the organiser I will donate 0.25 cents for each person that takes part.

Last year they raised a total of 470.00 euros, so let’s see if we can better that this year.

