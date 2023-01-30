Patrícia Dantas questions the Government about the Funchal-Porto Santo air link

The statement is Patrícia Dantas, PSD/Madeira deputy in the Assembly of the Republic, who will question the Minister of Infrastructure through the Assembly of the Republic about this situation, which she considers “unacceptable”.

The social democrat wants to know “if there is, or not, an effective commitment, on the part of the State, with a view to its resolution”.

Patrícia Dantas who, in this regard, recalls that, “more than a year before the end of the concession, PSD/Madeira deputies elected to the national parliament, the Regional Government and the Regional Legislative Assembly itself warned of this situation”, making it the “even more incomprehensible and without room for excuses”.

They also recall that “the president of the PS/Madeira himself, in the middle of the electoral campaign, a year ago, in Porto Santo”, said ‘that the tender in question would be launched in a timely manner’, but “still nothing has happened”.

“This is just one example of a case of negligence and negligence by the PS that allows us to foresee what happened in 2017 and 2018, in which there were six administrative processes to postpone the concession, leaving the Porto Santo connections without any predictability and affecting, obviously, in this way, the resident citizens and the local economy itself”, said the deputy elected by the PSD/Madeira to the Assembly of the Republic.

The deputy, quoted in a press release, also criticizes the “lack of commitment in this and other situations related to the Region”.

From Diário Notícias

