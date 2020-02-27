There are many places to have afternoon tea in Madeira, and can highly recommend Pestana Palms hotel in the lido area for a great affordable experience. You will have tea made with herbs from the garden, and a selection of cakes, scones and sandwiches.

Traditional afternoon tea is served daily at Quinta Vila Lido, the old manor house from 4 pm daily at a very affordable price of 10.40 euros per person.

You will have great views of the ocean, relaxed service on the terrace, or inside if you wish, and wintertime is extra special as you can sit and see the sunset. Somewhere to take the whole family or just your loved one and enjoy the experience.

