THE SOLDIER WHO DIED WAS FROM CAMACHA. HE WAS 25 YEARS OLD

José Freitas, 25 years old, born in the parish of Camacha, is the soldier who died yesterday at Campo Militar de Santa Margarida, in Santarém, found JM, the victim of an accident while handling a weapon.

The Army has already lamented the death of the soldier, which was “caused by a firearm”.

In a statement, the army writes that “it is with regret and consternation that the Army informs of the death of a soldier, caused by a firearm, in Campo Militar de Santa Margarida, yesterday at 20:00, a situation that is being investigated by the authorities. competent”.

The army “deeply regrets what happened” adding that it is providing psychological support to the relatives of the soldier who died and to the other soldiers “who were on duty in the Unit, through the Center for Applied Psychology of the Army”.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Republic, has already spoken with the military man’s father “to whom he conveyed heartfelt condolences”.

