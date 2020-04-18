Ten new positive cases of covid-19 in Madeira.

The president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, is this morning at Quinta Vigia presenting the measures for this new period and said that there are ten new positive cases of local contagion by the new coronavirus and there are 40 other people being tested, already in units in hotels. The situation is serious, he added, after the results from a case in Câmara de Lobos, which was announced yesterday.

The leader of the Madeiran executive defended that it takes time to mitigate the covid-19’s containment measures, that the virus is highly contagious and gave examples such as Singapore and Macau that retreated in lifting the confinement.

The control of external accesses, the confinement of the elderly population and the prohibition of gathering and people will remain.

Masks are recommended for use by the entire population and are mandatory from 0 am on April 22, Wednesday, for all activities in contact with the public, such as markets, bakeries, fruit shops, butchers, distribution and others.

The sanitary fence in Câmara de Lobos is not excluded, and further measures will be taken at the end of the day.

From DN