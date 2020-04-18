Miguel Albuquerque stressed a few moments ago, when asked to set a deadline for the reopening of Madeira Airport, that it is not closed, and that the Region continues to receive a small number of passengers, who are subject to mandatory confinement.

The airport is only subject to restrictions on flights from countries with active transmission.

The Chief Executive said that the airport will resume its normal operation when the situation is controlled in Madeira, but also when it is possible to control the transport of people to Madeira at the origin, that is, “what appears is that the issue crucial factor in passenger transport is not to be found at arrivals, but at departures, ”he says.

“In the matches, people will have to have a set of documents that certify that they are not carriers of the disease to safely land at their destination,” he explains.

I really don’t see how that can happen, as people can carry the virus for weeks before even becoming positive or showing symptoms, and then if they have all the tests before travelling, who says they won’t pick it up from the airport of departure before getting on a plane, and then on a plane even a greater risk. I really don’t know what to say.