So it’s just been announced this evening that Portugal, including Madeira, Porto Santo and the Azores, are exempt from the FCO advice against all non-essential international travel. This is based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.

From 4am on 22 August, Portugal will be added to the list of countries where self-isolation on return to the UK is not required. You will still need to provide your journey and contact details before you travel. See guidance on entering or returning to the UK.

GOV UK

It’s the news many of us have been waiting for, and about time as well. But and it’s a big but, will you still travel?

There seems to be so many cancellations for September and October, these months are now look g a lot worse than August, as a few weeks back they were looking pretty good. To me this seems like its package holidays that are being cancelled, and not just flights. Though due to this the number of flights to the island are dropping, from the UK especially.

Will you still book a flight and arrange other accommodation?