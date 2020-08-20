The Mayor of Funchal, Miguel Silva Gouveia, accompanied, this week, the beginning of the delivery of wooden tables to traders in Funchal, to be fixed outside the restaurants and drinks establishments in the municipality. This initiative is called “Safe Trade” and arises in the context of the covid-19 pandemic, with the objective of supporting the promotion of local security trade, in more peripheral establishments in the city, namely outside the Historic Center of Funchal and the Hotel Zone.

Miguel Silva Gouveia explains that “since the beginning of this project, last week, we can indicate that we had about two dozen restaurants and bars requesting wooden tables, which we consider worthy of note, given the situation we are experiencing, with breaks notable in terms of demand, especially in terms of tourism ”.

All interested traders can request their tables in a half moon format, dimensions 60 x 30 cm, by filling in the following form, available on the official website of the CMF: https://bit.ly/3iqSf2F . In case of doubt, you can contact the email dec.geral@cm-funchal.pt or the Investor Desk, through the number 291 211 041.

A maximum of two tables will be provided per establishment and the Municipality will transport them to the place, leaving the placement to the merchant. The place for placing the table on the facade of the establishment will be defined with the support of a municipal technician.

“The allocation of tables to be fixed outside establishments without terraces, not only provides more favorable conditions for these spaces to exercise their activity, but also complements the effort we have made to develop initiatives that restore the bonds of trust between citizens and public and private entities ”, he adds.

The Funchal City Council, since the beginning of the pandemic crisis, has done everything possible to support Funchal’s traders and entrepreneurs to face the crisis, both financially and in terms of promotion and adaptation initiatives to the current situation.

The President concludes that “for economic activity to resume its normal functioning as soon as possible, it is necessary to promote investment, consumption, maintenance of jobs and prosperity that generates opportunities, and this is what this city council executive has been doing. to do over the past few months and will continue to do in the future ”.

It is recalled that the CMF exempted the payment of fees related to the use of esplanades by the merchants of the municipality, and also the placement of advertising, until December 31, 2020. The municipality also proceeded to prepare the draft of a Contingency Plan and a guide to good health practices to support the reopening of trade and services, and delivered free visors to local businesses. All of these initiatives are available at https://covid19.cm-funchal.pt/covid-19-empresas/ .

From Journal Madeira