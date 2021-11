The Citroen C1 car, with registration number 32-RR-16, which the owner believed had been stolen from the Madeira Airport car park, was taken by mistake.

The vehicle, which belongs to the rent-a-car CarXop, disappeared around noon on Thursday and was found yesterday in a car park located on Rua dos Netos, Funchal, after an alert from a local.

According to the owner, the car was taken by a man who rented a car at another rent-a-car and who entered the Citroen by mistake.

From Diário Notícias

