NUMBER OF ENTRANCES TO FRENTE MARFUNCHAL BATHING COMPLEXES INCREASED BY 102%

The administrator of Frente MarFunchal revealed that, in the first five months of this year, the number of entries into the bathing complexes under his responsibility increased by 102%, compared to the same period last year.

They went from more than 42,000 entries to 85,000.

Rui Cortez also spoke of the improvements made on the beaches of Frente MarFunchal, which have around 30 lifeguards, of which 12 are staff, ensuring the presence of these professionals on the beaches throughout the year.

This year, Ponta Gorda will also have a lifeguard on duty.

From Jornal Madeira

