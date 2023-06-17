Canadian wins Ultra in women’s

Canadian wins Ultra in women’sTobi Hughes·17th June 2023Madeira News The Canadian Emma Cook-Clarke is the winner, in females, of the main race of Ultra Skyrunning Madeira, covering the 45 km in 06h12m17s. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related