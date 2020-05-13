The rules for the return of Madeirans to the beaches are already known.
Madeira’s beaches reopen under the following rules:
- The changing rooms remain closed;
- The gathering of people is prohibited, with the exception of families and never more than 10 people;
- Sports or team games are not allowed;
- The pools will be closed;
- There must be separate entrances and exits from the bathing complexes;
- The time that each user is at the beach will be managed by the concessionaires;
- Maintain a physical distance of two meters between users;
- Mandatory use of a mask when traveling to bar areas and toilets.