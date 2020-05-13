The rules for the return of Madeirans to the beaches are already known.

Madeira’s beaches reopen under the following rules:

The changing rooms remain closed;

The gathering of people is prohibited, with the exception of families and never more than 10 people;

Sports or team games are not allowed;

The pools will be closed;

There must be separate entrances and exits from the bathing complexes;

The time that each user is at the beach will be managed by the concessionaires;

Maintain a physical distance of two meters between users;

Mandatory use of a mask when traveling to bar areas and toilets.

From RTP Madeira