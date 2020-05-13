On a day of many accidents in the Region, which has already resulted in three fatalities, a new collision occurred on the highway, in the late afternoon.

Even before helping the victim, who was the driver and the only occupant of the vehicle, the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were forced to stabilize the vehicle, as it was off the road, next to a grassed area. Soon afterwards they used special equipment and rescued the only victim from the car, who was then transported to Hospital, entering the emergency department.

It’s believed the vehicle was hit by another, forcing it off the road.

