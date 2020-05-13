Madeira does not register new cases of Covid-19 again, informs the Institute of Health Administration (IASaúde). According to the Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin in the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM), the 90 positive cases identified in the RAM remain, as well as the 55 cases recovered and the 35 cases of active infection.

The identified patients continue to be followed by health authorities on an outpatient basis, without the need for hospital care, says IASáude.

It is recalled that, to date, a total of 1517 suspected cases of Covid-19 in Madeira have been reported, of which, 1427 have been excluded. Of these, 329 people are being monitored by the health authorities of the various municipalities in the region, 260 people remain under active surveillance and 69 in self-surveillance.

Lines created under the Contingency Plan for COVID-19

Regarding the number of calls made by the IASAUDE psychological monitoring line (291 212 399), 779 calls were registered with 106 people to be accompanied by the professionals of this Institute. Contacts on the SRS24 Line (800 24 24 20) total 7,517, plus 27 calls in the last 24 hours.

Tests for COVID-19 screening performed

According to IASáude, during the 12th of May, 84 tests were carried out at Covid-19 at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça on patients admitted or subjected to diagnostic or therapeutic procedures, of which 82 had negative results and two are awaiting results. In this group, the processed samples total 1569.

On the same day, 159 samples were taken in Residential Structures for the Elderly (ERPI), all with negative results. The samples processed so far in this context amount to 1898, corresponding to 22 institutions already tested.

Regarding the total of Covid-19 tests carried out in RAM, 6,507 samples have been processed to date in the Clinical Pathology Laboratory of SESARAM. The number of users that were tested by Covid-19 in RAM is 5,789.

From Diário Notícias