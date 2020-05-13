There are already three fatalities to mourn in the wake of road accidents today.

A couple’s car crashed into a wall at Sítio da Fazenda, in Gaula, when the man and woman were making their way home.

The appalling accident that took place earlier this afternoon at Rua Dr. José Clemente Tavares, a farm site in Gaula, took the life of a couple who were riding in a vehicle that lost its way against a wall.

The man and woman, whose age it was not possible to ascertain for now, were incarcerated in the vehicle and did not survive the collision suffered when they returned home.

Subsequently, a 73-year-old man suffered an accident on the highway, near the exit of the Ribeira de João Gomes tunnel, by the repsol petrol station. The man did not resist his injuries, dying as a result of the collision.

A black day in terms of road accidents in the Region.

From Jornal Madeira.