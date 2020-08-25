The 30-year-old woman suspected of stabbing a store employee in downtown Câmara de Lobos was arrested yesterday at the end of the day.

The JM knows that the woman has already been arrested and was part of a group of about two dozen inmates who were released when the covid-19 pandemic in the Region came.

The suspicion is allegedly recurrent in the practice of violent thefts, as can be read in today’s print edition.

It should be remembered that the store employee is a Chinese woman, in her 30s, who had to be hospitalized after being violently beaten and stabbed during yesterday morning, and is currently out of danger.