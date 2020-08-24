The actor Pedro Teixeira, who arrived in Madeira yesterday with his girlfriend, also actress Sara Matos, his daughter and other family members, released this morning an image of Praia do Garajau, saying ‘hello’ to the “beautiful island of Madeira”.

Sara Matos shared, through Instagram’s InstaStories tool, some images of the first day of vacation in Madeira, and the couple started this Monday with a morning run.

“NEVER DISAPPOINTS”. ACTOR TIAGO ALDEIA IS ALSO IN MADEIRA

Madeira is not so good for me, “asked actor Tiago Aldeia, who arrived this Sunday in the Region.

The public figure leaves the recommendation to his followers: “You have to experiment, never disappoint!”

It is recalled that the actors Pedro Teixeira and Sara Matos are in the Region, the chosen place for the couple to spend their holidays.