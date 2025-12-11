Rain Wind Rough Seas and Cold Air

The front northwest of the island is moving in, where it is expected to bring a worsening weather condition with periods of light to moderate rain from late afternoon today.

There is a yellow warning on the north coast and mountainous areas for heavy rainfall, the south should not see to much rain.

Behind the front the cold polar airmass will move in tomorrow afternoon, where there’s a chance of snow on the island’s highest peaks, it will feel very cold so jumpers at the ready.

Photos from MeteoRAM on their Facebook page.

