General strike mobilizes hundreds of workers in Madeira.

A rally outside the Legislative Assembly of Madeira brings together various trade union groups.

The general workers’ strike called for this Thursday, December 11th, by the General Confederation of Portuguese Workers (CGTP) and the General Union of Workers (UGT), and driven by the Union of Trade Unions of Madeira, is mobilizing hundreds of people in the Region.

This morning, several union groups are gathered outside the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, where there are reports of high participation in the strike, mainly in the public sector, with dozens of services affected, some of which are closed.

This is the first strike to bring together the two main trade union confederations, CGTP and UGT, since June 2013, when Portugal was under the intervention of the ‘troika’. The 24-hour strike is a response to the draft ‘Trabalho XXI’ law on labor law reform presented by the Government of the Republic and aims to protest against what the unions consider an attack on labor rights.

Like this: Like Loading...