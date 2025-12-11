Ship ‘MSC Musica’ makes partial ‘turnaround’ in the Port of Funchal

The cruise ship ‘MSC Musica’ is carrying out a partial ‘turnaround’ in the Port of Funchal this Thursday. The operation, which is taking place at the Madeira Maritime Terminal, involves 367 disembarkations and 295 embarkations of passengers, explains the Madeira Ports Administration (APRAM) in a statement.

The ship, which arrived in Furteventura on Wednesday at 5 pm with 2,481 passengers and 940 crew members, departs in the early hours of Friday morning, around 12:15 am, for Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

On a stopover secured by JFM Shipping, the MSC Cruises ship arrived with 2,481 passengers and will depart with 2,408, for a seven-day cruise through the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria) and Madeira.

This Friday, the Port of Funchal will receive three cruise ships – Marella Explorer 2, Ventura and Wind Star – bringing approximately 7,050 people to the region, five thousand of whom are passengers. All ships will spend the night at Pontinha, according to APRAM.

From Diário Notícias

